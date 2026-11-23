Concertgoers were evacuated from Manchester’s Co-op Live arena after reports that an unidentified substance had been released during a Don Toliver performance on Sunday night.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident to coordinate the response, with emergency services helping people leave the Etihad Campus venue.

The force said those showing signs of being affected were receiving assistance and no serious injuries had initially been reported.

Emergency response at Manchester arena

Police, ambulance crews and specialist emergency resources attended. Some concertgoers suggested tear gas had been released, but the substance and its source had not been confirmed.

Officers asked people to stay away while the evacuation was under way.

Cause of incident unconfirmed

There was no confirmed information at that stage about arrests or how the substance entered the crowd. The incident should be updated against the latest police statement before publication.