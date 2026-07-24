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GUILTY PLEA Driver Jailed After Filming Himself at 110mph Before Crashing Into Council Workers on Lawnmowers

Driver Jailed After Filming Himself at 110mph Before Crashing Into Council Workers on Lawnmowers

A driver who filmed himself travelling at more than 110mph moments before ploughing into three council workers on ride-on lawnmowers has been jailed. Kurtis Walters, 26, of Oak Walk, Benfleet, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday 16 July after admitting two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The collision happened on Royal Artillery Way in Southend in April 2024.

Lost control at high speed

The court heard Walters was driving his Audi A3 along the dual carriageway, where the speed limit is 50mph, when he lost control while travelling at dangerous speeds. He came around a bend and was unable to avoid three Southend-on-Sea City Council workers who were travelling in convoy on ride-on lawnmowers in lane one while carrying out maintenance work. The Audi crashed into the workers, leaving two of the men with life-changing injuries.

Driver lied about his speed

During police interview, Walters claimed he had been travelling at around 70mph and said he had been braking after spotting the lawnmowers before apparently “locking the brakes up”. However, a forensic examination of his mobile phone told a different story. Detectives recovered a video recorded by Walters showing the Audi’s speedometer climbing to 110mph in the moments before the crash. The footage proved he had been driving at more than double the speed limit immediately before the collision.

Guilty plea

Following the investigation, Walters was charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He admitted the offences when he appeared before Basildon Magistrates’ Court in March 2026.

Prison sentence and driving ban

At Basildon Crown Court, Walters was jailed for 20 months. He was also:

  • Disqualified from driving for two years and 10 months.
  • Ordered to pass an extended driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.

The case serves as another stark reminder of the devastating consequences of excessive speed, with two council workers left permanently affected after carrying out routine maintenance work on one of Southend’s busiest roads.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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