Drug Dealer Jailed for Filming 119mph Speed While Banned in Norfolk

John Scott, 36, a drug dealer from Breckland, Norfolk, has been jailed for three years and nine months after filming himself driving at 119mph on a single-carriageway country road near Banham. Scott was already under a five-year driving ban when police recognised him during an arrest linked to drug offences. Officers seized his phone, uncovering videos of his speeding and evidence connecting him to cocaine distribution in the area.

Reckless Speed Caught On Camera

Scott shockingly recorded himself shirtless, smoking, and blasting music as his speedometer hit 119mph, showing blatant disregard for the law and road safety on a rural Norfolk road.

Drug Links Exposed

Police found material linking Scott to the supply of cocaine across Breckland and cannabis possession. His own videos provided crucial evidence that led to additional dangerous driving charges.

Guilty Pleas Lead To Heavy

Scott pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cannabis, and dangerous driving. The court handed him a total prison sentence of three years and nine months, along with a further 10-year driving ban.

Police Praise Evidence Gathering

Officers noted Scott’s own recklessness in filming his crimes, which weakened his defence and helped bring the case to a swift conclusion.