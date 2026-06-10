Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAVEL CHAOS EU Border Delays Could Last Two Years Impacting UK Travellers

EU Border Delays Could Last Two Years Impacting UK Travellers

UK travellers face potential border chaos for up to two years as Europe struggles to implement the new biometric Entry/Exit System, Frontex deputy executive director Uku Sarekanno confirmed. The digital checks, launched on 10 April, require British and other non-EU citizens to register fingerprints and facial images upon entering the Schengen Area. This disruption is expected to affect travel across approximately 1,700 European border points and has already led to significant delays and tourist spend losses.

Widespread Struggle With New System

Sarekanno revealed that while some countries have adapted well with proper resources, others continue to face major challenges. The initial biometric enrolment, where fingerprints and facial recognition data are captured, remains the biggest hurdle due to the scale of border crossings across air, land, and sea.

Massive Economic Hit Predicted

Research commissioned by Holiday Extras shows that nearly one in 30 Britons have changed holiday plans due to border queue worries, with almost 20% considering changes this year. Applied to official travel data, the Schengen Area could lose up to £1.9 billion in UK tourist spending in 2026. Spain is expected to suffer the most with losses around £720 million, followed by France and Italy facing £370 million and £190 million respectively.

Passenger Chaos Already Reported

Early signs of disruption appeared in April when around 100 easyJet passengers endured three-hour queues at Milan Linate airport. The long waits led to some travellers vomiting and passing out as flights were delayed or missed. Airlines, including WizzAir and Ryanair, have warned UK passengers to arrive much earlier than normal and cautioned that aircraft will not wait for late arrivals.

Advice for UK Travellers

With the border system adjustment expected to take up to two years, UK holidaymakers are urged to prepare for significant delays. Passengers should factor in extra time for biometric enrolment at Schengen entry points and remain patient as European countries adapt to this new, stricter border control regime.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

UK News
Devastating Fire Destroys Hertfordshire Mini Zoo and Soft Play Centre

FIRE TRAGEDY Devastating Fire Destroys Hertfordshire Mini Zoo and Soft Play Centre

UK News
Belfast Rioters Set Irish Man’s East Belfast Home On Fire

FIRE ATTACK Belfast Rioters Set Irish Man’s East Belfast Home On Fire

UK News
Stephen Ogilvie Hospitalised After Belfast Knife Attack Amid City Unrest

CALL FOR CALM Stephen Ogilvie Hospitalised After Belfast Knife Attack Amid City Unrest

UK News
How to Optimise Catering Sites for Safety & Efficiency 

How to Optimise Catering Sites for Safety & Efficiency 

UK News
First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

MIGRANT CROSSINGS First Sentences Under New Channel Crossing Law After Endangering Lives

UK News
Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

MURDER PROBE Seven Men Arrested After Southall Man Stabbed Dead

UK News
QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

UK News
Ogilvie Family Urges Calm After Belfast Knife Attack Sparks Riots

PEACE APPEAL Ogilvie Family Urges Calm After Belfast Knife Attack Sparks Riots

UK News
Three Arrested Over Belfast Riot Violence as Security Minister Issues Warning

RIOT WARNING Three Arrested Over Belfast Riot Violence as Security Minister Issues Warning

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

CAR RECOVERED Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

UK News
Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

Kent Police Recover Stolen Porsche in Dorset Two Hours After Theft

UK News
Three Men Arrested After Lorry Vandalised in Ashford Industrial Estate

LORRY ATTACKS Three Men Arrested After Lorry Vandalised in Ashford Industrial Estate

UK News
Three Men Arrested After Lorry Vandalised in Ashford Industrial Estate

Three Men Arrested After Lorry Vandalised in Ashford Industrial Estate

UK News
Police Appeal to Trace Sarah Gayler Linked to Berkhamsted Incident

HELP NEEDED Police Appeal to Trace Sarah Gayler Linked to Berkhamsted Incident

UK News
Police Appeal to Trace Sarah Gayler Linked to Berkhamsted Incident

Police Appeal to Trace Sarah Gayler Linked to Berkhamsted Incident

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

UK News
Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

Saka Bukayo at World Cup 2026: how high can England’s brightest winger climb

UK News
Norwegian Teen Hitman Caught with Guns in Huddersfield Hotel

CRIME STING Norwegian Teen Hitman Caught with Guns in Huddersfield Hotel

UK News
Norwegian Teen Hitman Caught with Guns in Huddersfield Hotel

Norwegian Teen Hitman Caught with Guns in Huddersfield Hotel

UK News
Mother Poisoned Son With Drug-Laced Juice Before Suicide Attempt in Stockton

MOTIVE REVEALED Mother Poisoned Son With Drug-Laced Juice Before Suicide Attempt in Stockton

UK News
Mother Poisoned Son With Drug-Laced Juice Before Suicide Attempt in Stockton

Mother Poisoned Son With Drug-Laced Juice Before Suicide Attempt in Stockton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

CONTENT TAKEDOWN UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

UK News
UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

UK Government to Force Faster Social Media Removals During Crises

UK News
Belfast Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Knife Attack

MURDER ATTEMPT PICTURED Belfast Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Knife Attack

UK News
Belfast Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Knife Attack

Belfast Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Knife Attack

UK News
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Sensual Beach Perfume Campaign Featuring Shirtless Model

FRAGRANCE LAUNCH Khloe Kardashian Unveils Sensual Beach Perfume Campaign Featuring Shirtless Model

UK News
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Sensual Beach Perfume Campaign Featuring Shirtless Model

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Sensual Beach Perfume Campaign Featuring Shirtless Model

UK News
Watch Live