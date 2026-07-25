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CHASED AND KILLED Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

The family of a young man who was chased through a Stockton estate before being fatally attacked with a machete have spoken of the devastating impact his death has had on their lives, saying they still do not understand why he was killed. Macaulay Branighan died after being pursued through a residential area in Stockton in October last year before suffering fatal injuries in a brutal machete attack. Two men have already been dealt with in connection with the killing, but police believe a third suspect, thought to be the person who wielded the machete, has yet to be identified. Paying tribute to her son, Macaulay’s mother said the family remained haunted by unanswered questions surrounding his death. She said: “We still don’t understand why Macaulay was killed. We are learning to live with a pain that does not fade.” Describing the impact of the tragedy, she said her son had been deeply loved by those around him and that his death had left an irreplaceable void. “Macaulay was a loved son, and his death has left a permanent hole in our lives,” she added. Police continue to appeal for information as they work to identify the outstanding suspect believed to have carried out the fatal attack. Detectives have urged anyone who has information about the incident, or who may be able to identify the third man involved, to come forward as enquiries continue. Macaulay’s family hope that anyone with information will assist investigators, saying they remain desperate for answers as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

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