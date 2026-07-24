Family ‘Ripped Apart’ After Grandmother Killed in Crash While Travelling to Identify Son’s Body

A family has spoken of their unimaginable heartbreak after a grandmother was killed in a road crash while travelling to identify the body of her son, who had died just hours earlier following an incident in the River Dee. Carol Tinsley, 70, from West Derby, Liverpool, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision near Chester as the family made their way to Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Just hours before, her son, Andrew Tinsley, 46, had died after what his family described as a tragic accident in the River Dee at Llangollen, North Wales, on 10 July. Andrew, a father of three, had been pulled from the river following a major emergency response but later died in hospital.

Tragedy Struck Twice in One Day

Carol had been travelling with Andrew’s former partner and his three children, aged 21, 20 and 17, to formally identify his body when the collision occurred. Carol died at the scene. Three occupants of the black Kia Sportage suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, while a fourth passenger sustained minor injuries. The driver of the grey Cupra Born was uninjured. Cheshire Police confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.

“Within Six Hours Our Family Was Ripped Apart”

Speaking after the tragedy, Andrew’s cousin, Lisa, described the devastating sequence of events. “I don’t know what happened. All I know is she got in the car and set off, and the next thing we hear is there’s been a tragic car accident,” she said. She recalled being on the phone to one of Andrew’s children at the moment of the crash. “I was on the phone to one of the kids, who was sitting in the back seat as the crash happened. It was just a scream and a rumble and crashing. “We didn’t know whether the phone had broken up. The phone cut off, and we were trying to ring and ring and ring. Eventually we got through to my cousin, and she was in the ambulance, and the paramedic took the phone off her and told me what had happened. “It was unreal. It was like living in a movie. It was so shocking. “I don’t think our lives are ever going to be the same again. Within six hours, our family has been ripped apart.”

Andrew Remembered as an Athletic Family Man

North Wales Police said officers were called to Castle Street in Llangollen at 8.16pm on 10 July following concerns for a person in the River Dee. Andrew was taken to hospital but sadly could not be saved. His family believe he may have suffered cold water shock while swimming in the river, although they are still awaiting the outcome of official investigations. Lisa described Andrew as someone who regularly visited Llangollen and enjoyed swimming. “We don’t really know what’s happened yet. We’re still waiting for that information. “But as far as we know, he had cold water shock to the heart. They tried to start his heart again, but unfortunately he didn’t make it.” She remembered him as “very athletic, very sporty, very outgoing” and “an amazing person.”

‘She Was Irreplaceable’

Paying tribute to Carol, Lisa said she was a devoted grandmother, a people person and someone whose personality touched everyone around her. “Carol was very outgoing, very social. She was very much a people person. “She loved the Royal Family, loved sitcoms, and she was so witty. “She’s irreplaceable.” Carol was a grandmother to six children and had helped raise Andrew’s three children, who had lived with her from a young age.

Fundraiser Launched

Following the double tragedy, Lisa’s daughter, Derrie, has launched an online fundraiser with the aim of raising £8,000 to help pay for Carol and Andrew’s funerals. She wrote: “This has broken our family as my three cousins lived with our nan from a very young age; she was their guardian, and now they have lost our nan and their dad on the same day, so they have been left with nothing.” The family are continuing to come to terms with the devastating loss of both Andrew and Carol as they prepare to lay mother and son to rest.