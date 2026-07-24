Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DOUBLE TRAGEDY Family ‘Ripped Apart’ After Grandmother Killed in Crash While Travelling to Identify Son’s Body

Family ‘Ripped Apart’ After Grandmother Killed in Crash While Travelling to Identify Son’s Body

A family has spoken of their unimaginable heartbreak after a grandmother was killed in a road crash while travelling to identify the body of her son, who had died just hours earlier following an incident in the River Dee. Carol Tinsley, 70, from West Derby, Liverpool, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a collision near Chester as the family made their way to Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Just hours before, her son, Andrew Tinsley, 46, had died after what his family described as a tragic accident in the River Dee at Llangollen, North Wales, on 10 July. Andrew, a father of three, had been pulled from the river following a major emergency response but later died in hospital.

Tragedy Struck Twice in One Day

Carol had been travelling with Andrew’s former partner and his three children, aged 21, 20 and 17, to formally identify his body when the collision occurred. Carol died at the scene. Three occupants of the black Kia Sportage suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital, while a fourth passenger sustained minor injuries. The driver of the grey Cupra Born was uninjured. Cheshire Police confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries into the collision remain ongoing.

“Within Six Hours Our Family Was Ripped Apart”

Speaking after the tragedy, Andrew’s cousin, Lisa, described the devastating sequence of events. “I don’t know what happened. All I know is she got in the car and set off, and the next thing we hear is there’s been a tragic car accident,” she said. She recalled being on the phone to one of Andrew’s children at the moment of the crash. “I was on the phone to one of the kids, who was sitting in the back seat as the crash happened. It was just a scream and a rumble and crashing. “We didn’t know whether the phone had broken up. The phone cut off, and we were trying to ring and ring and ring. Eventually we got through to my cousin, and she was in the ambulance, and the paramedic took the phone off her and told me what had happened. “It was unreal. It was like living in a movie. It was so shocking. “I don’t think our lives are ever going to be the same again. Within six hours, our family has been ripped apart.”

Andrew Remembered as an Athletic Family Man

North Wales Police said officers were called to Castle Street in Llangollen at 8.16pm on 10 July following concerns for a person in the River Dee. Andrew was taken to hospital but sadly could not be saved. His family believe he may have suffered cold water shock while swimming in the river, although they are still awaiting the outcome of official investigations. Lisa described Andrew as someone who regularly visited Llangollen and enjoyed swimming. “We don’t really know what’s happened yet. We’re still waiting for that information. “But as far as we know, he had cold water shock to the heart. They tried to start his heart again, but unfortunately he didn’t make it.” She remembered him as “very athletic, very sporty, very outgoing” and “an amazing person.”

‘She Was Irreplaceable’

Paying tribute to Carol, Lisa said she was a devoted grandmother, a people person and someone whose personality touched everyone around her. “Carol was very outgoing, very social. She was very much a people person. “She loved the Royal Family, loved sitcoms, and she was so witty. “She’s irreplaceable.” Carol was a grandmother to six children and had helped raise Andrew’s three children, who had lived with her from a young age.

Fundraiser Launched

Following the double tragedy, Lisa’s daughter, Derrie, has launched an online fundraiser with the aim of raising £8,000 to help pay for Carol and Andrew’s funerals. She wrote: “This has broken our family as my three cousins lived with our nan from a very young age; she was their guardian, and now they have lost our nan and their dad on the same day, so they have been left with nothing.” The family are continuing to come to terms with the devastating loss of both Andrew and Carol as they prepare to lay mother and son to rest.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Former Bristol Harbourmaster Says There Is ‘No Chance Whatsoever’ Missing Student Jack O’Sullivan Entered the Water

SEARCH CONTINUES Former Bristol Harbourmaster Says There Is ‘No Chance Whatsoever’ Missing Student Jack O’Sullivan Entered the Water

UK News
Wildfire Continues to Rage Across Cairngorms as Residents Evacuated and Smoke Warning Issued

WILD FIRES Wildfire Continues to Rage Across Cairngorms as Residents Evacuated and Smoke Warning Issued

UK News
New £2.8m Fire Engineering Hub Opens in Newhaven to Keep East Sussex Fire Fleet Road Ready

STATE OF THE ART New £2.8m Fire Engineering Hub Opens in Newhaven to Keep East Sussex Fire Fleet Road Ready

UK News
Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Ramming Teen on Stolen E-Bike

STOLEN E BIKE Man Jailed for Murder After Deliberately Ramming Teen on Stolen E-Bike

UK News
Eight Family Members, Including Six Children, Die in ‘Suspicious’ Michigan House Fire

MURDER PROBE Eight Family Members, Including Six Children, Die in ‘Suspicious’ Michigan House Fire

UK News
RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

REACTION ALERT RAF Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Escort Qatar Airways Flight Into Manchester Airport

UK News
Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for 16 Years After Killing Friend in Axe Attack

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

MURDER PROBE Emergency Services Respond to Reported Stabbing at Luton Recreation Ground

UK News
Two Arrested After Man Stabbed in Maidstone Park

GARDENS ATTACK Two Arrested After Man Stabbed in Maidstone Park

UK News
Driver Jailed After Filming Himself at 110mph Before Crashing Into Council Workers on Lawnmowers

GUILTY PLEA Driver Jailed After Filming Himself at 110mph Before Crashing Into Council Workers on Lawnmowers

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

EXPLOSION CAUSE Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

UK News
Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

UK News
Family of Man Fighting for Life After Purton Building Site Attack Pay Emotional Tribute to Those Who Saved Him

AIR AMBULANCE Family of Man Fighting for Life After Purton Building Site Attack Pay Emotional Tribute to Those Who Saved Him

UK News
Family of Man Fighting for Life After Purton Building Site Attack Pay Emotional Tribute to Those Who Saved Him

Family of Man Fighting for Life After Purton Building Site Attack Pay Emotional Tribute to Those Who Saved Him

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

MAJOR BLAZE Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

LONG DELAYS M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

UK News
M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

M5 southbound blocked after serious crash as drivers face two-hour delays

UK News
RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept Qatar Airways flight after loss of radio contact

RADIO CONTACT RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept Qatar Airways flight after loss of radio contact

UK News
RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept Qatar Airways flight after loss of radio contact

RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept Qatar Airways flight after loss of radio contact

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

MAJOR CONCERNS Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

UK News
Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

FIND INDIA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

UK News
Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

TRACTOR BLAZE Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

UK News
Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

UK News
Watch Live