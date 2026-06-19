Former Devon Police Officer Jailed for Abuse of Vulnerable Women

A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer, James Stillman, 32, of Chard, has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on 19 June 2026. Stillman pleaded guilty to three separate charges of Misconduct in Public Office involving sexually abusing vulnerable women while on duty in 2025. His actions were investigated by police and led to his arrest, suspension, and eventual resignation.

Abuse Of Trust

Stillman’s offences involved sexually abusing a vulnerable female after responding to her home to take a statement about an assault on 1 September 2025. Initially denying the sexual contact during police interviews, he later admitted to having intercourse while on duty, breaching the trust placed in him as an officer.

Targeting Vulnerable Victims

In a separate case, Stillman engaged in inappropriate sexual messaging and touching of a vulnerable teenage girl whom he met through his police duties. Both victims showed courage by reporting the abuse, allowing a full investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Swift Police Action

Following reports to police, Stillman was immediately arrested and suspended. He faced an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing before resigning from the force. He had also previously served as a Special Constable with Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police Response