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SEA RESCUE Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

Four Rescued Including Jet-Skiers Off Folkestone Harbour Arm

Four swimmers, including two on a jet ski, were rescued off Folkestone Harbour Arm on the evening of 24 June 2026 after getting into trouble in the water. The emergency response was coordinated by HM Coastguard around 8.45pm, with Folkestone and Langdon Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Littlestone-on-Sea, Kent Police, and South East Coast Ambulance Service all attending to bring everyone to safety.

Rapid Coast Guard Rescue

Distress calls alerted the Coastguard to four people struggling in the water near the Kent coastline. A helicopter was swiftly deployed along with the local rescue teams and lifeboats, resulting in the safe recovery of all four initial swimmers.

Jet-skiers Among Rescued

Those rescued included two swimmers and two individuals on a jet ski nearby. The Coastguard confirmed no collision involving the jet ski occurred during the incident. All were brought ashore unharmed.

Emergency Services Coordinated

Kent Police arrived shortly after 9pm and remained on scene with ambulance crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service. The teams worked closely to manage the rescue and ensure public safety along the shoreline.

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