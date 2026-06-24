Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Emergency services launched a major rescue operation at Mermaid Beach, Folkestone, on Wednesday evening after two people were spotted drifting out at sea. The lifeboat from Dover, response vehicles, ambulances and critical care units attended the scene, though thankfully no helicopter was required. The two individuals were rescued by others and brought to safety.

Swift Lifeboat Response

Following reports of the two individuals drifting, the Dover lifeboat was deployed promptly to assist. Rescue teams quickly reached those needing help, preventing the situation from escalating into a critical emergency.

Emergency Services Mobilised

In addition to the lifeboat, three response vehicles, two ambulances and three critical life-support vehicles were dispatched to the location. Despite the large-scale response, all involved were unharmed, and extensive medical intervention was not required.

Busy Night On The Coast

The Mermaid Beach and nearby coastal park remained busy with visitors throughout the evening, with many eyewitnesses describing the area as “jam-packed.” Additional police and ambulance units were seen heading to the location later, indicating ongoing emergency activity.

Local Community Reacts