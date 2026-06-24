Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEA RESCUE Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Two Rescued at Sea Near Mermaid Beach Folkestone in Major Lifeboat Operation

Emergency services launched a major rescue operation at Mermaid Beach, Folkestone, on Wednesday evening after two people were spotted drifting out at sea. The lifeboat from Dover, response vehicles, ambulances and critical care units attended the scene, though thankfully no helicopter was required. The two individuals were rescued by others and brought to safety.

Swift Lifeboat Response

Following reports of the two individuals drifting, the Dover lifeboat was deployed promptly to assist. Rescue teams quickly reached those needing help, preventing the situation from escalating into a critical emergency.

Emergency Services Mobilised

In addition to the lifeboat, three response vehicles, two ambulances and three critical life-support vehicles were dispatched to the location. Despite the large-scale response, all involved were unharmed, and extensive medical intervention was not required.

Busy Night On The Coast

The Mermaid Beach and nearby coastal park remained busy with visitors throughout the evening, with many eyewitnesses describing the area as “jam-packed.” Additional police and ambulance units were seen heading to the location later, indicating ongoing emergency activity.

Local Community Reacts

“There was two people drifting out at sea by the Mermaid Beach area… rescued by other people,” said a local eyewitness. “Did not need helicopter, the Dover lifeboat, the two response vehicles, the ambulance or three critical care vehicles (thankfully). Hate to think how much that cost.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

HOSPITAL HEATWAVE Critical Incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital After Chiller Failure Amid Heatwave

UK News
Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

MORE DETAILS RELEASED Investigation Launched Into Elstow Train Collision Killing Driver

UK News
Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

FIRE ARREST Two Boys Arrested Over Suspected Arson at Thurmaston Shopping Centre

UK News
Police Probe Knife Assault on St George’s Avenue Sheerness

CCTV RELEASED Police Probe Knife Assault on St George’s Avenue Sheerness

UK News
Systemic Failures Behind Maternity Crisis at Nottingham Hospital Trust

TRUST SCANDAL Systemic Failures Behind Maternity Crisis at Nottingham Hospital Trust

UK News
Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN Lily Phillips Claims Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Degraded Her at Manchester Arena

UK News
Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

EMERGENCY EFFORTS Wigan Woman Jailed Six Years for Fatal Dangerous Driving on Frozen Road

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Man Jailed for Sharing Indecent Images of Children on Telegram

UK News
Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

TEEN GIRLS Weston-super-Mare Man Jailed 10 Years for Sexual Abuse of Teen Girls

UK News
Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

BRIBERY PROBE Ex NYC Mayor Adams Chief Of Staff Arrested In Federal Bribery Probe

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

VIOLENT ATTACK Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

UK News
Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

Police Appeal Over Truro Assault Leaving Man With Broken Ankle

UK News
Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

VIOLENT SHOPLIFTER Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

Medway Man Jailed for Assault and £840 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

FOOD RECALL PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

UK News
PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

KNIFE RESCUE Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

UK News
Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

Teen Arrested Over Enfield Stabbing After Early-Morning Fight

UK News
Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

AIRLIFTED Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

UK News
Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

Serious M25 Collision Near Bletchingley Sparks Witness Appeal

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

MAJOR SEARCH OPERATION 15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

15-Year-Old Boy Missing After Swimming at Testwood Lakes, Hampshire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

SCHOOL STABBING Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

Norfolk Teen Denies School Stabbing Attempted Murder Charge

UK News
Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

BRUTAL ATTACK Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

UK News
Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

Teenager Louis Dies After Ambush Beating Flimed in Narbonne

UK News

BUS BLAZE Electric Bus Fire Erupts at Westbourne Park Amid UK Heatwave

UK News

Electric Bus Fire Erupts at Westbourne Park Amid UK Heatwave

UK News
Watch Live