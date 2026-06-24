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FIRE ENGINE Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

Fire Engine Blaze Closes A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset

  The A350 at Charlton Marshall in Dorset remains closed after a fire engine caught fire while responding to an incident. The crew stopped the vehicle safely, and thankfully, no injuries were reported. Emergency services confirmed the blaze damaged the vehicle cab and nearby grass verge along with telegraph cables.

Fire Engine Destroyed

The fire completely destroyed the cab of the fire engine. Flames spread to the surrounding area, causing damage to roadside grass and telegraph infrastructure.

Firefighters Safe And Checked

Paramedics assessed the firefighters involved as a precaution. All were unharmed and able to continue their duties after the incident.

Road Closure And Recovery

The A350 will stay closed for the foreseeable future to allow vehicle recovery and necessary repairs to the carriageway. Motorists are advised to check their route before travelling in the area.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire on the emergency vehicle while en route to another incident.

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