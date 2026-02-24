Watch Live
France Bars US Ambassador Kushner from Direct Talks with Top Officials

  France has slammed the door on US Ambassador Charles Kushner, banning him from direct...

Published: 8:32 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 2:38 pm February 24, 2026

 

France has slammed the door on US Ambassador Charles Kushner, banning him from direct access to government ministers after he skipped a second foreign ministry summons in six months. Citing “personal commitments,” Kushner sent a junior official instead – a move Paris found unacceptable.

Diplomatic Snub Over No-Shows

The French foreign ministry blasted Kushner for failing to meet “the basic requirements of the ambassadorial mission” and tarnishing the honour of representing the US. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated:

“The minister has requested that he no longer be allowed direct access to members of the French government.”

Yet Kushner can still perform diplomatic duties and have limited exchanges with officials. This unprecedented slap from Paris signals severe frustration over what it sees as Washington’s meddling in French affairs.

Deranque Death Fuels Tensions

The immediate trigger was Kushner’s no-show after being summoned over controversial US comments on the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, who died following clashes in Lyon. The State Department labelled “violent radical leftism” as a growing threat, angering Paris.

Barrot warned against exploiting the tragedy “for political ends” and demanded Kushner’s attendance. Instead, the ambassador cited prior commitments and sent a senior staffer—the same dodge he used in August when summoned over his criticism of President Macron’s antisemitism policies.

Diplomatic Fallout and Political Firestorm

  • Kushner, son-in-law of Donald Trump, took his Paris role last year amid immediate tensions.
  • State Department official Sarah Rogers escalated the row by linking Deranque’s death to political violence and terrorism.
  • The incident has deepened left-right divides in France ahead of the 2027 presidential race.
  • Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni also weighed in, sparking diplomatic barbs with Macron.

The move to limit Kushner’s direct access complicates US-French diplomacy, raising questions about future engagements and protocol respect. The French ministry’s statement left unclear if the restriction is permanent or could be lifted if Kushner mends ties.

The White House has yet to comment on whether it accepts Paris’s actions or will discipline Kushner for ignoring the summons. Sources suggest Kushner’s repeated absences hint at either deliberate snubbing or disregard for French diplomatic norms — frustrating officials who expected a more respectful ambassador.

This diplomatic roadblock highlights just how fraught US-French relations have become under Kushner’s watch, with Paris sending a clear message: skip official calls and your access vanishes.

