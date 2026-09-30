Gatwick passenger who told airport worker bag contained ‘C-4’ jailed after knife found

A man who told a Gatwick Airport worker that his luggage contained “C-4” before police discovered a locking knife in his belongings has been jailed.

Franco Vences, 39, of St Andrews Road, Crawley, arrived at Gatwick on the morning of 1 December 2023 intending to travel to Texas in the United States.

Police said Vences did not have a ticket when he arrived at the airport.

He went to a check-in desk and placed one of his bags onto the baggage belt.

Vences then warned a member of staff not to touch the bag or she would get hurt.

The passenger told the worker the bag contained ‘C-4’

Another airport employee approached Vences and asked what was inside his luggage.

Vences replied: “C-4” — a reference to a type of plastic explosive.

Police were alerted, and officers searched his bags.

No explosive is reported to have been discovered.

Instead, officers found a black-handled locking knife with a 6cm blade.

Vences was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Five months in prison

Vences initially denied the charge but later changed his plea to guilty.

He appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September, where he was sentenced to five months in prison.

Following the case, police are reminding passengers travelling through Gatwick Airport to thoroughly check their luggage before arriving at the terminal and ensure they are not carrying prohibited items.