Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Ghana to Lead UN Push to Class Slave Trade a Crime Against Humanity

Ghana is spearheading a bold United Nations resolution on 25 March to officially declare the...

Published: 3:16 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 11:18 am February 17, 2026

Ghana is spearheading a bold United Nations resolution on 25 March to officially declare the transatlantic slave trade a crime against humanity. The move, backed by the African Union (AU), aims to force former colonial powers, including Britain, to face demands for reparations.

African Union and Caribbean Nations Unite Over Reparations

The AU, representing all 55 African countries, sealed the deal at their recent summit. Caribbean nations have teamed up with African states, pushing claims potentially worth trillions of dollars. Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, told the UN summit:

“By standing together at the United Nations, we signal to the world that Africa will no longer allow the scale of its historical suffering to be minimised. We seek not only recognition, but a global legal framework that paves the way for healing, accountability, restitution and restorative justice.”

Ablakwa stressed the resolution will demand reparations, including the return of looted cultural treasures.

Labour’s Bell Ribeiro-Addy Backs Reparations Campaign

Labour backbencher Bell Ribeiro-Addy echoes the call. She slammed the UK government for dodging reparations talks and urged ministers to take responsibility for “enduring legacies of slavery and colonialism.”

“Reparations are not about relitigating historic injustices, they are about remedying the deep-rooted inequalities that still shape our world today,” Ribeiro-Addy declared at a London conference.

The Socialist Campaign Group MP has joined Labour’s Diane Abbott and Clive Lewis in demanding state-led reparations action, highlighting a staggering £18 trillion slavery retribution bill pushed by Commonwealth countries.

UK Government Stands Firm Against Paying Reparations

Despite fierce pressure, the UK government refuses to pay reparations. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who once supported reparations while in opposition, has shifted his stance, aligning with ministers rejecting any payouts.

Britain—once controlling a quarter of Africa—could face fresh legal battles if the UN resolution passes. Although Britain helped end the slave trade in the 18th century, critics argue it must acknowledge its imperial legacy.

Other European powers, like France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Germany, also risk growing claims as former colonial powers blamed not only for slavery but also for environmental damage too.

UN Resolution Could Trigger Binding Reparations Deals

The 25 March deadline sets the stage for intense diplomatic wrangling. Should the resolution pass, it would create the first global legal framework demanding reparations from colonial powers to African and Caribbean nations.

Ghana, fronting the African Union’s 55 countries, leads this historic charge, signalling a new era of international pressure to right centuries-old wrongs.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MOWED DOWN BY UBER BIKE Romford Residents Shocked as 86-Year-Old Lady Injured in Uber Bike Crash

UK News

PEOPLE SMUGGLER People-Smuggler Turned Slave Boss Jailed for 3 Years

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Elderly Man Found Dead After Welfare Call in Woodingdean

UK News

FIND HIM Urgent Appeal After 72-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Edinburgh

UK News

MANHUNT

PARK ATTACK Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News

ARRESTS MADE Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

RHODE ISLAND SHOOTING Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

HGV HORROR CRASH Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News

RITZ SCARE Farmfoods Recalls Ritz Cheese Sandwich Over Allergen Label Fiasco

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FATAL SELFIE Man Killed by High-Speed Train Seconds After Taking Selfie on Railway Tracks

World News

Man Killed by High-Speed Train Seconds After Taking Selfie on Railway Tracks

World News
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

POLISH NATIONAL Blagger Sent Down for Faking Stabbing in Swindon

Court News
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

Blagger Sent Down for Faking Stabbing in Swindon

Court News

Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

UK News

Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TRAGIC FALMOUTH CRASH Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News

Cyclist Dies After Collision with Scooter

UK News

PERSON RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Person rushed to the hospital after crash on busy street in Woolwich

UK News

Person rushed to the hospital after crash on busy street in Woolwich

UK News

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Girl from Milton Keynes

UK News

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Girl from Milton Keynes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

LUCKY ESCAPE Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News

Chaos on Beckenham Lane in Bromley as Car Swerves the Wrong Way

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

URGENT UPDATE Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News
Keir Starmer in Major U-Turn on Apple User Privacy After US Pressure

Apple Sounds Alarm to 1.8 Billion iPhone Users Over ‘Extremely Sophisticated’ Spyware Attack

UK News

SERIAL LIFTERS Four Women Nabbed in £3,000 Supermarket Swipe Frenzy

UK News

Four Women Nabbed in £3,000 Supermarket Swipe Frenzy

UK News
Watch Live