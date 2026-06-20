Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ROYAL RETURN Harry And Meghan To Stay In Royal UK Residence After King’s Deal

Harry And Meghan To Stay In Royal UK Residence After King’s Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK next month with their two children for the first time in four years. The family will stay at a royal residence, with accommodation and security arrangements personally extended by King Charles III. This marks a rare and significant visit for seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet, who last saw their grandfather at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Royal Residence Stay

The King’s decision to grant Harry and Meghan a stay at a royal property reflects his wish to spend time with his grandchildren. The accommodation includes enhanced security guarantees, a long-standing requirement by Harry to ensure his family’s safety while visiting the UK. Previously, Harry declined an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace due to concerns over insufficient police protection and exposed entrances.

Security Arrangements Key

Harry’s confidence in bringing Meghan and the children hinges on assurances from Buckingham Palace about their protection within secure grounds. Despite submitting UK travel plans early, Harry has yet to receive a formal security response from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), responsible for vetting protection levels. The Duke’s legal challenge against the Home Office over guaranteed police protection was unsuccessful last year, but the issue remains sensitive.

Upcoming Engagements

Harry will attend events in Birmingham linked to the Invictus Games 2027 countdown as part of his remaining royal commitments. He is also involved with charities such as WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers. It is unconfirmed if Meghan will join him at any Invictus-related events, though she has supported the initiative since 2017.

Family Focus

Harry has expressed a desire for Archie and Lilibet to experience British culture and aspects of royal life not accessible while growing up in California. Meghan has previously voiced hope that their children would visit the UK to appreciate “how amazing this is.” Whether the children will feature in any public appearances remains unknown, with their privacy closely guarded.

Previous Visits

On earlier solo visits to the UK, Harry stayed with friends or in hotels rather than royal homes. This forthcoming trip represents a new chapter in the Sussex family’s relationship with the royal household, underpinned by security assurances from the King himself.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

TOILET TANGLE Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

UK News
RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

HEATWAVE WARNING RSPCA Warns Wiltshire Pet Owners of Deadly Heatwave Risks

UK News
Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

Bedford Train Collision Injures 89 Passengers One Fatality Confirmed

UK News
Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

SHARK DANGER Model Dragged Underwater By Shark In Florida Human Bait Stunt

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Honours Bravery and Innovation at 2026 Awards

POLICE AWARDS West Yorkshire Police Honours Bravery and Innovation at 2026 Awards

UK News
Italian Tourist Dies in Huge Fire at Viva Dominicus Resort Dominican Republic

RESORT BLAZE Italian Tourist Dies in Huge Fire at Viva Dominicus Resort Dominican Republic

UK News
Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

BIKE BUST Sussex Police Seize Illegal E-Bikes and Off-Road Bikes in Lewes and Crawley

UK News
One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

FATAL COLLISON One Dead and 89 Injured After Two London-Bound Trains Collide Near Bedford

UK News
Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

ADDICTION BATTLE Terry Crews Reveals 13-Hour Porn Addiction Struggle

UK News
Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

NEVER BE RELEASED Three HMP Wakefield Inmates Given Whole-Life Sentences for Murdering Child Killer

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Henry Nowak Killer Transferred To HMP Frankland Prison Where Ian Huntley Died

PRISON MOVE Henry Nowak Killer Transferred To HMP Frankland Prison Where Ian Huntley Died

UK News
Henry Nowak Killer Transferred To HMP Frankland Prison Where Ian Huntley Died

Henry Nowak Killer Transferred To HMP Frankland Prison Where Ian Huntley Died

UK News
Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

PRESCRIPTION TRAGEDY Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

UK News
Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

Wrexham Man Dies After Morphine Overdose Due to Hospital Error

UK News
Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

FIRE BLAZE Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

UK News
Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

Massive Fire Destroys Leicestershire Shopping Centre Roof

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

SEARCH CONTINUES Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

UK News
Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

UK News
Four-Year-Old Boy Abducted Then Found in Cradley Heath Park

POLICE MANHUNT Four-Year-Old Boy Abducted Then Found in Cradley Heath Park

UK News
Four-Year-Old Boy Abducted Then Found in Cradley Heath Park

Four-Year-Old Boy Abducted Then Found in Cradley Heath Park

UK News
Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

RACE ARREST Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

UK News
Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

Man Arrested Over Racially Aggravated Offence Against Nepalese in Aldershot

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Five Injured in Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Streets

TERROR PROBE Five Injured in Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Streets

UK News
Five Injured in Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Streets

Five Injured in Suspected Anti-Muslim Attacks in Edinburgh Streets

UK News
Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

DRUGS BUST Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

UK News
Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

Police Seize 500+ Cannabis Plants in Henfield Business Park Raid

UK News
Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

FIRE ALERT Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

UK News
Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

Firefighters Battle Flat Blaze on Portsmouth Road Cosham Smoke Warning

UK News
Watch Live