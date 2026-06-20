Harry And Meghan To Stay In Royal UK Residence After King’s Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK next month with their two children for the first time in four years. The family will stay at a royal residence, with accommodation and security arrangements personally extended by King Charles III. This marks a rare and significant visit for seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet, who last saw their grandfather at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Royal Residence Stay

The King’s decision to grant Harry and Meghan a stay at a royal property reflects his wish to spend time with his grandchildren. The accommodation includes enhanced security guarantees, a long-standing requirement by Harry to ensure his family’s safety while visiting the UK. Previously, Harry declined an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace due to concerns over insufficient police protection and exposed entrances.

Security Arrangements Key

Harry’s confidence in bringing Meghan and the children hinges on assurances from Buckingham Palace about their protection within secure grounds. Despite submitting UK travel plans early, Harry has yet to receive a formal security response from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), responsible for vetting protection levels. The Duke’s legal challenge against the Home Office over guaranteed police protection was unsuccessful last year, but the issue remains sensitive.

Upcoming Engagements

Harry will attend events in Birmingham linked to the Invictus Games 2027 countdown as part of his remaining royal commitments. He is also involved with charities such as WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers. It is unconfirmed if Meghan will join him at any Invictus-related events, though she has supported the initiative since 2017.

Family Focus

Harry has expressed a desire for Archie and Lilibet to experience British culture and aspects of royal life not accessible while growing up in California. Meghan has previously voiced hope that their children would visit the UK to appreciate “how amazing this is.” Whether the children will feature in any public appearances remains unknown, with their privacy closely guarded.

Previous Visits

On earlier solo visits to the UK, Harry stayed with friends or in hotels rather than royal homes. This forthcoming trip represents a new chapter in the Sussex family’s relationship with the royal household, underpinned by security assurances from the King himself.