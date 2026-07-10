Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BEACH CLOSURE Hazardous asbestos fibres found in sand force closure of Plymouth beach

Hazardous asbestos fibres found in sand force closure of Plymouth beach

Mount Batten Beach has been closed until further notice after hazardous levels of asbestos fibres were discovered in the sand, Plymouth City Council has confirmed.

The beach was closed on Friday following advice from the Director of Public Health and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who said the move was necessary to protect public health while further investigations are carried out.

Asbestos-containing material was first discovered on the beach in 2019, but testing at the time found only low levels of fibres and the beach remained open with warning signs in place.

Since then, Plymouth City Council has undertaken regular clean-up operations every two months to remove asbestos-containing material washed onto the shoreline.

However, recent investigations have identified a significant increase in contamination.

Testing found asbestos fibres in 14 of 16 sand samples, with two different types of asbestos detected at concentrations classified as hazardous waste.

The fibres have the potential to pose a health risk if they become airborne and are inhaled.

As a result, the beach will remain closed while specialist testing is carried out to assess the risk of airborne fibres and determine the source of the contamination.

Professor Steve Maddern, Plymouth’s Director of Public Health, said: “Closing the beach is the last thing we want to do, but protecting public health has to come first.”

He urged the public to obey the closure signs and avoid entering the beach while the investigations continue.

Plymouth City Council said it will continue to monitor the site and provide further updates as soon as additional testing has been completed.

Anyone visiting the area is advised to respect the beach closure and follow all safety advice until the restrictions are lifted.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man dies after incident on railway line near Deal as trains suspended for hours

RAIL TRAGEDY Man dies after incident on railway line near Deal as trains suspended for hours

UK News
UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

HEAT RECORDS UK records unprecedented run of 35°C days as heatwave continues and wildfire risk intensifies

UK News
Family pay tribute to woman, 42, who died following Gloucester house fire

TRIBUTES PAID Family pay tribute to woman, 42, who died following Gloucester house fire

UK News
London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

EXTREME RISK London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

UK News
Man in his 70s dies after being recovered from River Fowey in Cornwall

TRAGIC END Man in his 70s dies after being recovered from River Fowey in Cornwall

UK News
Gun recovered as police investigate shooting of 16-year-old boy in Birmingham

ALUM ROCK Gun recovered as police investigate shooting of 16-year-old boy in Birmingham

UK News
Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

SIREN TEST Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

UK News
Child sex abuser who repeatedly targeted young girl sentenced to 10 years in prison

MONSTER JAILED Child sex abuser who repeatedly targeted young girl sentenced to 10 years in prison

UK News
Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

COURT VERDICT Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

UK News
Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

KNIFE ATTACK Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

COURT BLOW High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

MURDER PROBE Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

UK News
Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

Disqualified Mustang driver jailed to await sentence after high-speed police pursuit near Swindon

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

SMUGGLERS LOCKED UP People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

UK News
People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

People smugglers who hid Vietnamese migrants in lorries jailed after NCA investigation

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

TRIO CHARGED Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

UK News
Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

Three Charged with Murder After Fatal Thornton Heath Stabbing

UK News
High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

AVOID THE AREA High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

UK News
High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

High Street closed after serious crash in Sidcup as emergency services respond

UK News
Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

INDUSTRIAL INFERNO Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

UK News
Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

Twelve fire engines battle major overnight blaze at industrial site in High Ongar

UK News
Watch Live