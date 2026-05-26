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PROTEST BACKLASH HSTikkyTokky Slams UK Protests: ‘Stop Blaming Immigrants and Improve Yourself’

HSTikkyTokky Slams UK Protests: ‘Stop Blaming Immigrants and Improve Yourself’

UK TikTok star HSTikkyTokky sparked outrage after his blunt livestream comments on the recent Unite the Kingdom protests and Tommy Robinson rallies. Speaking on his stream on 26 May 2026, the 24-year-old influencer criticised far-right demonstrators, urging them to stop blaming immigrants for job shortages and instead focus on self-improvement.

Cutting Critique Of Protesters

HSTikkyTokky dismissed claims that immigrants are “stealing jobs,” stating: “Become wanted in society then. Stop being a doughnut with no GCSEs, no sales skills, no teeth in your mouth, claiming benefits, then complaining about someone from India taking your brain surgeon job.” He emphasised the importance of skill development in a capitalist society where competence beats complaint.

Living Abroad Speaking Out

Notably, HSTikkyTokky now resides in Dubai, leading some critics to question his right to comment on UK social issues. However, parallels were drawn with Tommy Robinson, who lives in Spain but remains vocal on UK topics. His perspective has ignited debates on social media platforms like X, with supporters and detractors clashing over his views.

Social Media Firestorm

The TikToker’s remarks provoked backlash from those he labelled the “no teeth in mouth” crowd and prompted discussions about the true focus of the Unite the Kingdom protests, which some argue were not solely about immigration or job competition.

Celebrity Opinions Stir Controversy

This isn’t the first time HSTikkyTokky has generated headlines through candid commentary. For instance, Bonnie Blue famously walked out of an interview with him following persistent insults. His outspoken style continues to drive his provocative online presence.

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