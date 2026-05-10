Hull Man Jailed for Sexually Abusing Four Vulnerable Children

Daniel Tranmer, 40, from Hull, has been jailed for seven years after being convicted of sexually touching four vulnerable children under 13. The sentencing was handed down at Hull Crown Court following a nine-day trial that concluded in March. Tranmer was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Manipulative Predator Sentenced

Detective Constable Rebecca Davison from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People unit described Tranmer as a “manipulative sexual predator” who exploited vulnerable young girls over several years.

Victims Show Bravery

Despite Tranmer’s persistent denials, the courage and bravery shown by the victims throughout the investigation and court proceedings were pivotal in securing his conviction and imprisonment.

Life on the Sex Offenders Register

Following the conviction, Tranmer faces lifelong monitoring and registration as a sex offender, ensuring ongoing restrictions and supervision under the law.