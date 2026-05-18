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PRIOSN MURDER Ian Watkins Stabbed Dead at HMP Wakefield Despite Prison Status

Ian Watkins Stabbed Dead at HMP Wakefield Despite Prison Status

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, convicted for horrific child sex offences, was fatally stabbed inside HMP Wakefield in October 2025, prosecutors told Leeds Crown Court. Despite his notorious crimes, authorities stress his killing by fellow inmate Rico Gedel was unprovoked and unjustified.

Unprovoked Prison Killing

Watkins, 48, was serving a 29-year sentence for multiple child sexual offences, including the attempted rape of an 11-month-old baby. Prosecutor Tom Storey KC told jurors Watkins did “nothing whatsoever” to provoke the attack carried out with a makeshift knife by Gedel, 25, who is already serving a life sentence for murder.  

Brutal Stabbing Details

Gedel stabbed Watkins three times in the neck and face, severing his left jugular vein and causing catastrophic blood loss. During the assault, Gedel reportedly said, “This is what paedophiles deserve,” and afterwards stated, “Have a good night’s sleep, Watkins lad,” demonstrating clear intent.

Accomplice Alleged

Prosecutors allege another inmate, Samuel Dodsworth, 44, acted as a lookout and disposed of the weapon after the attack. Dodsworth denies knowing about the planned assault and denies supplying the weapon, with his defence counsel calling the prosecution’s case “nonsense”.

Motive And Legal Debate

Gedel claims he targeted Watkins to be moved to segregation due to his hatred of sex offenders. His barrister argues Gedel intended harm but not death, urging the jury to consider manslaughter rather than murder. The judge instructed jurors to focus solely on the evidence presented without a broader inquiry into prison conditions.

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Topics :Crime

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