Injured Hiker Airlifted from Tryfan Mountain by Coastguard Helicopter

An injured hiker with an ankle injury was trapped on Tryfan mountain, Wales, before being airlifted to safety by a maritime coastguard helicopter on 8 May. The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation responded after emergency services received a callout for the stranded climber, unable to descend due to their injury.

Quick Mountain Rescue Response

After the hiker slipped while descending the summit and injured their ankle, a rescue team arrived quickly to provide initial medical care. A stretcher party positioned at Bochlwyd waited to assist the casualty in preparation for an airlift.

Coastguard Helicopter Winch Operation

A maritime coastguard helicopter from St Athan was deployed to the scene. The injured walker was winched up to the helicopter and flown safely back to base, highlighting expert coordination between rescue teams and air support.

Support For Remaining Hikers

Following the airlift, rescue personnel assisted the remainder of the walking party down the mountain, ensuring everyone’s safe descent.

Rescue Team Appreciation