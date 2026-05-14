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PAROLE BLOCK John Worboys Denied Parole Again Over Sex Attacks

John Worboys Denied Parole Again Over Sex Attacks

John Worboys, the black cab driver convicted of 19 sex attacks on 12 women, has been refused parole for a second time and will remain in prison under closed conditions. The parole board’s decision means Worboys, jailed indefinitely in 2009 with a minimum term of eight years and later resentenced to life in 2019, will not be moved to an open prison.

Parole Blocked Again

Worboys was initially approved for release in 2018, but public outcry and a legal challenge led to the decision being overturned, triggering new victims to come forward. The recent parole refusal continues to keep him behind bars.

Victims Respond

Reacting to the parole denial, victim Carrie Johnson said on social media: “Excellent news just in. John Worboys was up for parole this week, but we have just been told that the Parole Board member did not direct release or recommend a move to open conditions. The relief I feel knowing that he will remain behind bars is hard to put into words. Women and girls across Britain are safer as a result of this decision.”

Sentencing History

Worboys was first jailed in 2009 for an indefinite term, with at least eight years to serve for multiple sexual assaults. In 2019, the sentence was increased to life imprisonment with a minimum term of six years after more offences came to light.

Public Safety Priority

The refusal to grant Worboys parole underscores the ongoing emphasis on public safety and justice for victims of sexual violence, ensuring he remains securely detained.

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