Keir Starmer Pledges British Steel Nationalisation and EU Rebuild

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled plans to nationalise British Steel and strengthen the UK’s ties with Europe in a major policy reset. Speaking shortly after disappointing local election results, Starmer declared the government would take full public ownership of the struggling steel firm based in Scunthorpe, arguing this move is vital for national sovereignty. He also committed to rebuilding Britain’s relationship with the EU to boost trade, economy and opportunities for young people.

Steel Industry Takeover

Starmer outlined immediate legislation to enable government control over British Steel, the operator of the UK’s last two blast furnaces. The company has been under government management since it assumed operations from the Chinese owner, Jingye, following concerns about insolvency.

Shifting UK-Europe Relations

Highlighting a clear break with the previous administration, Starmer vowed to put Britain “at the heart of Europe”. He emphasised that restoring closer cooperation with European nations will make the UK stronger economically and politically on the global stage.

Youth Focused Europe Policy

A key element of his plan includes launching an ambitious youth experience scheme to enable young Britons to live, study, and work across Europe—presented as a cornerstone of a “fairer future” and renewed alliance with the continent.

Leadership After Election Setback

The speech comes as Starmer faces scrutiny following Labour’s poor performance in local elections. He positioned these policy initiatives as a bold change to regain public trust and reshape the party’s direction under his leadership.