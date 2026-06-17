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EXAM SCANDAL Liverpool Amazon Driver Jailed for £2.4m University Exam Cheating Scam

Liverpool Amazon Driver Jailed for £2.4m University Exam Cheating Scam

A Liverpool Amazon delivery driver with a PhD has been sentenced to three years in prison after earning nearly £2.4 million by completing coursework and sitting online university exams for over 120 students across the UK. Shahid Adnan, 43, ran the sophisticated cheating ring from his Everton home, where police discovered large sums of cash and multiple bank accounts holding millions during a raid in early 2023.

Massive Fraud Uncovered

The scam came to light when a Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) lecturer found suspicious coursework submitted by a student in February 2023. Digital forensic checks linked the work to Adnan, exposing spreadsheets containing student names, modules, deadlines, and private login details used to fraudulently access university systems.

Luxurious Lifestyle Exposed

Investigators found Adnan’s wealth starkly contrasted with his official income as a part-time tutor and Amazon driver. His assets included £1.5 million in a Barclays account, substantial funds in Lloyds and PayPal accounts, as well as luxury cars, exotic holidays, and high-end home furnishings.

Wide-ranging Impact

Prosecutors revealed Adnan helped 124 students nationwide, with one paying as much as £14,000. He admitted multiple charges, including fraud by false representation and unauthorised computer access, and was sentenced for converting criminal property worth £300,000, while further proceedings to recover his full ill-gotten gains are ongoing.

Judge Condemns Sophisticated Crime

“You started out as a legitimate tutor and are a highly educated individual, but you have been led down a dark path,” Recorder Andrew Vinson told Adnan. “Your prolonged and sophisticated offences have undermined confidence in higher education, requiring a strong deterrent sentence.”

Police Warn On Academic Cheating

Detective Sergeant Adam Dagnall of Merseyside Police’s Cyber Dependant Crime Unit warned, “Cheating in academic institutions is serious and threatens society by allowing unqualified individuals to gain credentials and jobs.”

LJMU praised its staff’s vigilance and cooperation with police in exposing the scam. Adnan, now working as an Uber driver, maintained a low profile during the court hearing.

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