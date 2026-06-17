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THEFT BRAWL Police Appeal After Assault at Ruislip Manor Underground Station

Police Appeal After Assault at Ruislip Manor Underground Station

  British Transport Police are investigating an assault that took place at Ruislip Manor Underground station on Saturday, 14 March. Around 3pm, a man travelling on a Metropolitan Line train confronted another man who had picked up his bag. After retrieving the bag, the victim was dragged off the train and repeatedly struck in the head and face, sustaining facial injuries.

Suspect Image Released

Police have released an image of the suspect in connection with the assault and are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward. Authorities believe this man may have vital information to aid their investigation.

Victim Suffered Facial Injuries

The victim was assaulted immediately after challenging the suspect about the bag. The attack left him with visible facial injuries, prompting officers to step up their appeal for witnesses.

How To Contact the Police

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information related to the incident is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Please quote reference 420 of 14 March when providing details.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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