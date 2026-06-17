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POLICE CLAIM Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

Seventeen-year-old right-wing activist Gregory Moffitt, known as Young Bob, claims Manchester Police told him his recent assault is “one of the most high-profile cases” they have encountered. The teenager was attacked while hosting a public debate stall on mass deportation and immigration in Manchester, sparking significant controversy and police attention.

Brutal Attack In Manchester

Young Bob faced a violent mob during his event, sustaining a vicious assault. The incident captured on video showed the severity of the attack against the teenager. Following the attack, several of his belongings were damaged or stolen, including two cameras, his phone, and some stand equipment like a banner and chair.

Police Phone Call Details

Back in Makerfield, Young Bob said he received a 30-minute phone call from Manchester Police. According to him, officers described the case as “by far the most high-profile assault case they’ve seen.” The police reportedly identified an activist associated with the opposition, whom Young Bob described as “the transgender ponytail lefty” involved in the altercation.

Plans To Return With Security

Despite the attack, Young Bob insists he will continue his activism. He is reportedly assembling a security team and organising a large day of action for a remigration stand at the same Manchester location. He voiced concerns about demographic changes in England and accusations that some migrant youths were incited by left-wing agitators during the assault.

Controversy And Doubts

While Young Bob’s claims about police comments have gained attention, some remain sceptical given his low profile prior to the attack. Nonetheless, his determination to proceed with further activism under security protection is clear. Observers note the potential risks he faces from both opposing activists and his own supporters, especially given his role in sharing footage that aided police arrests during recent unrest in Southampton.

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