London Schools Targeted by ‘Croydon War’ Social Media Frenzy – Police Launch Operation Cedarfield

Police Step In to Stop School Yard Violence

Thomas Tallis School has warned parents after social media posts urged pupils to join organised meet-ups, sparking fears of violence. Officers launched Operation Cedarfield to tackle the growing threat.

The Metropolitan Police are keeping a close eye on the situation, working with schools across several London boroughs. They’re stepping up patrols around schools and promise to crack down hard on any trouble.

Parents Urged to Stay Alert

In an email to families, the school stressed the importance of vigilance:

Don’t share or forward inflammatory social media posts – it may count as incitement.

Avoid any gatherings linked to these messages.

Go straight home after school, steer clear of local hangouts.

Parents are urged to report any relevant information by calling 101 or submitting details online, quoting Operation Cedarfield. For emergencies, dial 999 immediately.

‘Croydon War’ TikTok Trend Fuels Tensions

The “Croydon War” trend circulating on TikTok targets students in Years 9 to 11, framing meet-ups as hostile showdowns rather than social events. Similar posts have popped up in multiple London boroughs, triggering a wider police crackdown.

“We’re aware of social media posts circulating, and we are in close contact with schools to offer reassurance,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson. “Officers will be visible around schools at the start and end of the day and will respond firmly to any violence or disorder.”

Commander Neerav Patel added:

“We’ve worked with platforms to shut down accounts promoting violence or weapon-carrying. Young people must realise the serious consequences. An arrest and charge could lead to imprisonment and wreck their futures.”

Schools Focus on Safety and Support

Staff at Thomas Tallis plan to speak to any pupils feeling anxious about the situation. The school said pupil safety is its top priority amid growing tensions.

