A major motorway closure is causing chaos this morning. The M3 between Junctions 3 and 4 eastbound in Surrey has been shut following a serious police incident.

M3 Closed Eastbound: What’s Happening?

National Highways confirmed the M3 is closed eastbound between J3 (Bracknell) and J4 (near Farnborough) due to a “police led incident”. The exact details remain unclear, but the closure is expected to last into the morning with traffic delays of up to two hours.

The entry slip road at Junction 4 is also closed, adding to the standstill. Motorway cameras show bumper-to-bumper queues stretching back, with drivers urged to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency Services On Scene

Surrey Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service are at the scene managing the incident. National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic control and diversions.

National Highways said: “Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.”

Travel Advice: What Drivers Need to Know

Expect heavy delays between M3 Junctions 3 and 4 eastbound.

The slip road at Junction 4 is also shut, so plan alternative routes.

Emergency crews are attending; please give way and drive carefully.

Stay tuned for updates as the incident develops; clearance is expected by 9.45am.

Motorists travelling through Surrey are warned to expect significant disruption this morning. Stay safe and check traffic updates before setting off.