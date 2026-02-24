Watch Live
MULTI VEHICLE COLLISON M3 Southbound Shut After 7-Car Pile-Up in Hampshire Updated

  Seven-Vehicle Crash Brings M3 to a Standstill The M3 southbound in Hampshire is completely...

Published: 9:38 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 9:38 am February 24, 2026

 

Seven-Vehicle Crash Brings M3 to a Standstill

The M3 southbound in Hampshire is completely closed after a major smash involving seven vehicles. Emergency services rushed to the scene, causing huge delays.

Traffic Chaos from J8 to J9

  • Crash blocks M3 from Junction 8 (A303) to Junction 9 (A34, Winnal Roundabout/Winchester North).
  • Queueing traffic stretches back as drivers face long waits.
  • Road remains shut while emergency teams work.

Opposite Side Crawls as Drivers Rubberneck

Meanwhile, northbound lanes are grinding to a halt with slow traffic caused by curious onlookers. Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.

