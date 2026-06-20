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SEARCH CONTINUES Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

Major Search Continues for Missing Man Near Chippenham

A large-scale search operation is ongoing near Sutton Benger, close to Chippenham, as Wiltshire Police and volunteers continue to hunt for Timothy, a man in his 50s who has been missing since 9am on Thursday, 18 June.

Timothys Last Sighting

Timothy was last seen walking near a park in Sutton Benger, heading towards the High Street. Police believe he emerged from Park Lane onto the High Street at about 9.20am. He is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with grey hair and blue eyes, wearing a red T-shirt, blue shorts, black trainers, and glasses.

Search Efforts Intensify

Wiltshire Search and Rescue volunteers, supported by specialist teams from neighbouring counties including Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, are scouring the area using foot patrols, canine units, and drone technology. The operation has now entered its third day.

Police Appeal For Information

Wiltshire Police have renewed their concern for Timothy’s welfare and appealed to the public for any information. They specifically request anyone with dashcam footage near Sutton Benger’s High Street around 9.20am on Thursday to come forward.

Community Support Acknowledged

The Bell pub in Sutton Benger has been providing essential support to search volunteers, offering access to water, toilets, and shade throughout the demanding operation. Wiltshire Search and Rescue expressed gratitude for this local assistance.

How To Help

Anyone with relevant information regarding Timothy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 999, quoting log number 181 from 18 June.

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