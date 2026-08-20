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NEVER FORGOTTEN Man admits offering morphine after 27-year-old mother died from drug toxicity

Man admits offering morphine after 27-year-old mother died from drug toxicity

An 83-year-old man has admitted offering to supply morphine to three women after a 27-year-old mother died from morphine toxicity following a visit to his Hatfield home.

Arthur Sutton, of Cotswolds, Hatfield, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, 18 August, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of offering to supply morphine.

One of the women was 27-year-old Lily Gomes, from Hatfield, who died in hospital on 18 February 2025.

Four days earlier, Lily had fallen unconscious while at Sutton’s home.

Sutton called an ambulance after he was unable to wake her, but despite receiving medical treatment, Lily died four days later.

Police said her death was caused by morphine toxicity.

Sutton was arrested on 16 February 2025 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and was subsequently charged with three counts of offering to supply morphine.

He will return to St Albans Crown Court to be sentenced on Friday, 9 October.

‘A young woman with her whole life ahead of her’

Detective Constable Andreea Stanoiu-Diaconu, who investigated the case, said:

“Lily was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her and my thoughts are with her family as they continue to come to terms with her tragic loss.

“This case serves as a stark reminder of the significant dangers associated with the misuse of prescription medication and controlled drugs.

“Morphine is a powerful drug that should only ever be taken when prescribed and under appropriate medical supervision.”

The detective urged anyone with concerns about the illegal supply of drugs in their community to report them to police.

Family pay emotional tribute to Lily

Lily’s family said they wanted her to be remembered for far more than the circumstances surrounding her death.

They described her as a much-loved daughter, sister, mum, granddaughter and friend, saying:

“Lily was vivacious, loud, funny and completely herself. She was brave and bolshy, with a huge personality and a heart just as big.”

Her family said Lily was fiercely loyal and protective of those she loved, with her children at the centre of her world.

They added:

“Lily’s life was tragically cut short, and whilst we will never be able to heal from this, that will never be the entirety of her story.

“Her story is also one of love, family, friendship, laughter and memories.”

The family said they would ensure Lily’s children grow up knowing how deeply their mother was loved.

They added:

“Lily, we miss you, we love you and you will never be forgotten. Thank you to all those involved who supported and fought for justice for Lily.”

Anyone with information about the illegal supply of drugs can contact police on 101, while information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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