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TERROR PROBE Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

Police investigating the death of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe have publicly identified the man arrested on suspicion of murder as detectives continue to investigate what they are now treating as a suspected terrorist attack. Joshua Kerry, 28, was arrested in Devon after officers launched an investigation into the death of the 78-year-old at her home. He was initially detained on suspicion of murder before being re-arrested under terrorism legislation after detectives said they uncovered evidence suggesting a possible terrorist motive. Kerry remains in police custody and can be questioned until Tuesday while enquiries continue.

Neighbours describe suspect as ‘quiet and shy’

Kerry is understood to have lived alone in a council property in Rotherham following the death of his father last year. Neighbours described him as a quiet, polite man who had cared for his father during a period of ill health. One resident said: “While his dad was unwell, Josh would take him out shopping in his car.” Another neighbour described him as “pleasant, quiet as a mouse and from a lovely family.” An uncle also recalled him as “such a quiet boy” who was “gentle and polite”.

Known in the local community

Raised on the Kimberworth Park estate in Rotherham, Kerry grew up with his brothers after his parents separated. His father, Paul Yates, previously worked as a research engineer in the steel industry before losing a leg and later being diagnosed with stomach cancer. After leaving school, Kerry worked in an office role for a lift company and appeared in company photographs during a 2022 charity fundraiser supporting local Sea Cadets. Following his father’s death around Christmas last year, relatives said the loss had been a significant setback.

Arrest after police operation

Detectives believe Ann Widdecombe died at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 8. According to neighbours, Kerry was not seen leaving his home until Saturday, when he was reportedly observed placing items into a wheelie bin. Later that evening, officers attended the address and arrested him. A neighbour, Courtney Foster, said: “We saw officers running up. Some were armed. Then they banged on the door very loudly. “They asked him his name, he confirmed it and they took him away.” His vehicle was later recovered by police as part of the investigation.

Terror investigation continues

Police initially treated the incident as a suspected burglary that had gone wrong. However, following further enquiries, detectives re-arrested Kerry on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. The investigation remains ongoing.  

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