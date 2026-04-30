A 31-year-old man was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, 29 April at an address in Potters Bar on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism, following the discovery of jars containing a non-hazardous substance in Kensington Gardens on 17 April. He was taken to a London police station, where he remains in custody. The arrest is part of an ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigation.

Ongoing Terror Inquiry

The arrest follows a series of investigations after the substance was found in Kensington Gardens. Officers are also conducting searches at the Potters Bar address as part of their inquiries.

Related Arrests And Releases

Two other men were previously arrested in connection with the probe: a 39-year-old in Ealing on 21 April, and a 37-year-old in Devon on 26 April. The 37-year-old was released on bail until July, while the 39-year-old was released without charge.

Separate Golders Green Incident

This investigation is not linked to the stabbing attack in Golders Green on 29 April. Since a separate attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on 23 March, 28 people have been arrested in related incidents, including a man detained on the same day as this latest arrest.

Counter Terrorism Policing Response

Counter Terrorism Policing officers continue working closely with the Metropolitan Police to provide protective security advice and support to organisations, community venues, and businesses across London amid rising security concerns.