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MURDER CHARGES Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Pedestrians Injured in Arnold

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Pedestrians Injured in Arnold

A 40-year-old man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder following a terrifying incident in Market Place, Arnold. At 1.12am on Saturday 9 May, a red Vauxhall Astra mounted the kerb and struck multiple pedestrians, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries. Nottinghamshire Police arrested the suspect later that day and confirmed that Counter Terrorism Police are not involved.

Serious Injuries Reported

One victim suffered critical injuries as a result of the attack, which shocked the local community. Several others were also hurt when the car ploughed into the group of pedestrians in the early hours.

Charges And Court Appearance

Duane Anthony of Marton Road, Chilwell, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance. He is due in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on the morning of 11 May.

Police Statement

“As we share today’s news, our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident, in particular the man who sustained life-threatening injuries,” said Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow. “The victims and their families have been updated on today’s charging decision, which we hope will provide some small degree of comfort at this difficult time.”

Investigation Underway

Nottinghamshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Detective Burrow urged the public to avoid speculation online to ensure the justice process is not compromised. The police and the entire investigation team worked relentlessly over the weekend to secure the charges.

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Topics :Crime

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