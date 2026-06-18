Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRST PICTURE Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Southall Stabbing

Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Southall Stabbing

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with murder following a fatal stabbing in Southall, west london/">London. Officers were called just after midnight on Wednesday, 10 June to North Road near Dormers Wells Lane, where paramedics found two injured men. Despite efforts to save him, 26-year-old Gurbhej Singh was declared dead at the scene.

Fatal Stabbing In Southall

Emergency services responded swiftly after reports of the stabbing. A second man, in his 30s, was also injured and taken to the hospital but has since been discharged.  

Suspect Charged

Navjot Singh, 20, of Waxlow Crescent, Southall, was arrested on suspicion of murder on 16 June and later charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

Initially, seven men aged from their early 20s to late 30s were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Six have been released with no further action, while one remains on police bail as investigations continue.

Family Support Continues

Specialist officers are providing ongoing support to the family of the victim, Gurbhej Singh, following the tragic incident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

POLICE PROBE Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

UK News

RECKLESS NEAR MISS Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

COUNCILLOR FURY Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

MENTAL HEALTH £23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

FRAUD ALERT Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

UK News
Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

SERIOUS ASSAULT Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

UK News
Woman Confronts Bike Thief Cutting Lock on Portobello Road

GET A JOB Woman Confronts Bike Thief Cutting Lock on Portobello Road

UK News
Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

DATA LEAK Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

Breaking News, UK News
Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

FATAL COLLISION Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

UK News
Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

KNIFE ATTACK Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

WOMAN GRABBED Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

UK News
Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

UK News
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

WAREHOUSE BLAZE Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

KANE TRIUMPH Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

TRAGIC NEWS Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

LIZZY LINE SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

UK News
Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

Police Appeal After Sexual Assault on Elizabeth Line Train in London

UK News
Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

TUBE FLASHER Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

UK News
Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

UK News
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

HACKER JAILED Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
Watch Live