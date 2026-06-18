Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Southall Stabbing

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with murder following a fatal stabbing in Southall, west london/">London. Officers were called just after midnight on Wednesday, 10 June to North Road near Dormers Wells Lane, where paramedics found two injured men. Despite efforts to save him, 26-year-old Gurbhej Singh was declared dead at the scene.

Fatal Stabbing In Southall

Emergency services responded swiftly after reports of the stabbing. A second man, in his 30s, was also injured and taken to the hospital but has since been discharged.

Suspect Charged

Navjot Singh, 20, of Waxlow Crescent, Southall, was arrested on suspicion of murder on 16 June and later charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

Initially, seven men aged from their early 20s to late 30s were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Six have been released with no further action, while one remains on police bail as investigations continue.

Family Support Continues

Specialist officers are providing ongoing support to the family of the victim, Gurbhej Singh, following the tragic incident.