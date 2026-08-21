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Man dies after lorry overturns onto van in serious A37 crash in Somerset

Man dies after lorry overturns onto van in serious A37 crash in Somerset

A man in his 30s has died after a lorry overturned and collided with a van on the A37 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the A37 at Ston Easton, near Midsomer Norton, at around 2.25pm on Thursday, 20 August.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance was among the emergency services sent to the scene following reports of a serious collision involving a lorry fitted with a crane and a van.

The lorry overturned during the collision and is understood to have come to rest on top of the van.

A passenger travelling in the van, a man aged in his 30s, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed his family has been informed.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the lorry is not believed to have suffered any physical injuries.

The A37 remained closed in both directions on Friday morning while recovery work continued.

Specialist forensic collision investigators examined the scene overnight as police work to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while the closure remains in place and recovery operations continue.

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Topics :Collision

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