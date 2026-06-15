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FATAL IMPACT Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Accident on A387 East Looe Cornwall

Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Accident on A387 East Looe Cornwall

Emergency services rushed to a three-vehicle accident on the A387 at East Looe, Cornwall, near St. Martins Road, on Friday, 12 June 2026 just before 10:30am. The crash involved a blue Volvo V70, a Toyota Estima, and a Kia Rio. The 81-year-old male driver of the Volvo tragically died at the scene. A woman in the Toyota was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police, fire, and ambulance crews attended, with the road closed for several hours while investigators worked.

Fatal Impact

The elderly Volvo driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have informed his next of kin.

Woman Taken To Hospital

A female passenger in the Toyota Estima was treated for her injuries and taken to hospital. Her condition is stable and not considered life-threatening.

Police Seek Witnesses

Devon and Cornwall Police Roads Policing Team have appealed for anyone who saw the accident or has dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses are asked to quote log number 200 of 12 June 2026 when contacting the force by phone or email.

Road Closures

The A387 remained closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the crash and carried out investigations.

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