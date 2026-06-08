Bradford Man Jailed 13 Years for Attempted Child Rapes

Stuart Hartley, 47, of Dudley Hill Road in Bradford, has been sentenced to 15 years at Bradford Crown Court for multiple attempted rapes and sexual assaults on a child under 13. The offences took place between 2005 and 2013 against a victim aged between 4 and 12 years old. West Yorkshire Police prosecuted the case, highlighting its significance in child safeguarding.

Lengthy Prison Term

Hartley received 13 years in prison followed by two years on licence. Alongside his sentence, he was given an indefinite restraining order banning any contact with the victim. He had already been subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) prior to sentencing.

Serious Sexual Offences

The charges included two counts of attempted rape of a child under 13, multiple counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, sexual activity with a child under 13, and two breaches of the SHPO. The court found overwhelming evidence supporting these convictions.

Police Praise Victims Bravery

“Hartley carried out horrific abuse on this young child during a sustained period,” said Detective Sergeant Sam Swift of the Bradford District Child Safeguarding Unit. “He is a significant danger to children, and we welcome the lengthy sentence handed down by the court.”

“I would like to praise the victim and the family in this case for their bravery in coming forward and reporting these crimes to us.”

“No matter how long ago these offences happened, we will take the report and thoroughly investigate and support you through the process.”

Support Available

If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, help and advice are available. Visit the West Yorkshire Police sexual assault advice page. West Yorkshire Police also support the When You Are Ready campaign to encourage survivors to report abuse when they feel prepared.