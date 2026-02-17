Watch Live
Man Killed in Industrial Tragedy on Norfolk Housing Site as Probe Launched

A man has died following a shocking industrial incident at a new-build housing estate in...

Published: 5:48 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 6:50 am February 18, 2026

A man has died following a shocking industrial incident at a new-build housing estate in Norfolk. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 11am on Tuesday.

Tragic Death at Norwich New-Build Site

The victim, an unnamed “agency general operative,” was sadly declared dead at the Furlong Heath development on Salhouse Road, Sprowston, near Norwich. Work on the site came to an immediate halt as developers from Tilia Homes confirmed the fatality.

Site Shut Down Pending Full Investigation

Tilia Homes issued a statement saying the site will remain closed while a full investigation takes place. Norfolk Police, working alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), are probing the circumstances around the tragic incident.

“A man was sadly declared dead at the scene. Officers are investigating alongside colleagues from the HSE. The man’s next of kin have been informed,” a Norfolk Police spokeswoman said.

Support Offered to Families and Workers

The developers expressed deep condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and colleagues. “The safety and welfare of those who work with us is our highest priority,” Tilia Homes said. They promised support, including counselling for all affected employees, subcontractors, and partners.

About the Development

The Furlong Heath estate consists of two, three, and four-bedroom homes located on the outskirts of Norwich city centre. The tragic incident has cast a shadow over this growing community project as investigations continue.

