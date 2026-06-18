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POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt for Armed Suspect After Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base

Manhunt for Armed Suspect After Shooting Near England’s World Cup Base

  A major manhunt is underway in Kansas City for Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, 22, wanted for a shooting spree on Tuesday night that left one dead and four injured near England’s World Cup training base at Swope Soccer Village. Police have warned that the suspect is armed and dangerous, prompting a large-scale operation close to where England manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad are preparing for the tournament.

Multiple Shootings In Area

Authorities responded to four shootings within a 15-minute drive of the England team’s camp, including an incident on Prospect Avenue. Among the injured was an Uber driver reportedly shot while ferrying fans to an Argentina game. Victims include three adults and a teenager, with one person in life-threatening condition.

Armed Standoff And House Fire

Police held a lengthy armed standoff at a property in Independence, believed to be the suspect’s hideout. The house caught fire during the siege, but Sanchez-Munoz was not found inside. His vehicle was recovered at the scene, adding to the uncertainty over his whereabouts.

Heightened Security For England Squad

With violence unfolding close to their base, the England team is being escorted under heavy police protection. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed multiple agencies are working together to safeguard World Cup events and local residents.

Urgent Appeals For Information

Chief Stacey Graves said: “If you see this individual, please call the TIPS hotline, please call 911 immediately. We are hot on the trail of this subject and want to make sure he’s taken into custody as soon as possible.”

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward immediately as the search for the armed suspect continues.

Tensions Rise Near World Cup

The shooting is the latest unrest during England’s stay in Kansas City, following earlier thefts of football gear en route to Swope Soccer Village. Severe weather warnings, including storms and tornado alerts, have also forced the team indoors on several occasions.

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Topics :Crime

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