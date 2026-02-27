Watch Live
TRAGIC CRASH Met Police Trainee Dies in High-Speed Crash: Suicide Confirmed

A young Met Police trainee sped close to 100mph before smashing into a tree and...

Published: 5:15 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 5:15 pm February 27, 2026

A young Met Police trainee sped close to 100mph before smashing into a tree and dying by suicide, an inquest has revealed.

Tragic Crash on Essex’s A414

Louie Day, 23, crashed fatally in the early hours of September 5 last year on the A414 near Ongar. The popular officer was training with the Metropolitan Police at the time. No one witnessed the horror smash, but a passerby found him shortly after, ejected from his vehicle.

Forensic Evidence and Witness Accounts

According to Essex Coroner Michelle Brown, Mr Day suffered severe injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen and likely died instantly. She noted he was sitting on his seatbelt rather than wearing it properly. Toxicology reports showed no drugs or alcohol in his system.

A delivery driver nearby recalled spotting Mr Day’s car doing a strange three-point turn, before speeding away at more than 40mph. Experts estimate the fatal speed was between 96 and 99mph.

Suicide Note Revealed

The hearing confirmed Mr Day left a “note of intention” before the crash, leading to a formal conclusion of suicide. The young officer was found on the A414 near King Street at around 3:30 am by a passerby who described seeing him “lying on the floor.”

Road Safety Measures in Progress

Mr Day’s death adds to a series of tragedies on the A414 between Chelmsford and Harlow. Authorities are responding by installing average speed cameras and enforcing a temporary 40mph limit to curb further incidents.

Remembering Louie Day

Louie had worked as a PCSO for two years before joining the Metropolitan Police as a response officer based in Barking and Dagenham.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our son, Louie Day, a beautiful soul who has left this world and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. We would now like some privacy to grieve in peace.” – Louie’s family

If you’re struggling, remember help is available. Samaritans are ready to listen 24/7 on 116 123 or at [email protected].

Related News

