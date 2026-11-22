Police are appealing for help to find a 70-year-old man who has gone missing from Truro in Cornwall, with officers concerned for his welfare.

Raymond was last seen at approximately 7.45am on Saturday 21 November 2026.

Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for information about his whereabouts, describing him as a white man, around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with white hair.

He was last seen wearing a cream zip-up fleece and dark trousers.

Missing Raymond has distinctive tattoos

Officers have highlighted two tattoos that could help members of the public recognise him.

Raymond has a dagger tattoo on his right forearm and the word “Ray” tattooed on his left forearm.

He also speaks with a London accent and usually lives outside the Devon and Cornwall area.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the description or has information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

How to contact Devon and Cornwall Police

Anyone who sees Raymond is asked to call 999, quoting police log 198 of 21 November 2026.

Information can also be passed to Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260313404.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Raymond in Truro or the surrounding area since Saturday morning.