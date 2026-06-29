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MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

Murder Probe Underway After Woman Dies in Kingsteignton Home

  Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating after a woman in her 30s was found dead at an address in Hollam Way, Kingsteignton, on the morning of Saturday 27 June 2026. Emergency services were called at around 9:50am following welfare concerns. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Man Arrested Then Released

A 50-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released on bail while inquiries continue.

Ongoing Police Presence

Residents in the Kingsteignton area can expect a heightened police presence as detectives work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

Public Appeal For Information

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to come forward. Information can be submitted through the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 50260165831. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org or via freephone 0800 555111.

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Topics :Crime

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