Nine-Year-Old James Experiences Staffordshire Police Tactical Training

Nine-year-old James Ferris, who aspires to be a police dog handler, was invited to Staffordshire Police’s Tactical Training Unit last week after a video of his homemade “riot training” went viral. Despite living near Gatwick, James traveled to Staffordshire to get hands-on experience with police dog handlers and other units.

Unexpected Viral Fame

A video showing James wearing full riot gear while his grandmother threw pinecones as part of his training caught the attention of Kerry Lawson, Lead Tactical Trainer at Staffordshire Police. Impressed by the youngster’s dedication, she arranged a special visit to the police training centre.

Day With The Police

During his visit, James spent time with police dog handlers, attended briefings, experienced public order training, met the armed policing team, and toured the police motorbike unit, gaining a real insight into police work.

Family Proud Of Progress

James’ mother commented, “His confidence has grown, and he is really enjoying everything he has taken part in. I think he will be a police dog handler in the future without a doubt.” The trip clearly made a lasting impression on him.

Police Support Young Talent

Staffordshire Police said, “We believe it is incredibly important to nurture young talent and ambition, whilst giving young people a real insight into the day-to-day work of our force.” James left with unforgettable memories and a strengthened passion for a future career in policing that started with some pinecones and his grandmother’s imaginative training.