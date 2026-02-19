Non-Fatal Stabbing Sparks Armed Police Response in Merton

Armed officers swooped in after a stabbing on South Lodge Avenue, Merton. The Met Police’s specialist SO19 unit led the operation, while the NPAS helicopter hunted the suspect from the skies.

First Aid and Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

Officers quickly administered first aid at the scene before paramedics from London Ambulance arrived. The victim was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds but is expected to survive.

South Lodge Avenue Remains Blocked as Police Investigate

As of 19th February, 7:22pm, South Lodge Avenue is cordoned off and closed in both directions at the Yorkshire Road junction. Several bus routes are affected:

Route 60: Detoured towards Streatham from London Road via Galpins Road, London Road, Stanford Road, and Rowan Road (and reverse).

Detoured towards Streatham from London Road via Galpins Road, London Road, Stanford Road, and Rowan Road (and reverse). Routes 152, 255, 463: Curtailed at Recreation Way roundabout near Park Road and Chestnut Road.

Police urge commuters to avoid the area while investigations continue.