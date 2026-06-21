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COOKED THE BOOKS Norfolk Accountant Jennifer Smith Jailed for £363k Fraud Over Six Years

Norfolk Accountant Jennifer Smith Jailed for £363k Fraud Over Six Years

Jennifer Smith, 50, from Wood Norton near Fakenham in Norfolk, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for stealing more than £363,000 from the agricultural company she worked for. The prolonged fraud was uncovered after a suspicious director questioned financial irregularities in 2025.

Long-term Theft Exposed

Smith abused her position as an accountant, secretly transferring funds from company accounts into her own between 2019 and 2025. Initial investigations revealed over a quarter of a million pounds missing between May 2023 and October 2025, but further checks extended the timeline back several years.

Admission Of Fraud Charge

Confronted with evidence, Smith admitted to the charge of fraud by abuse of position at Norwich Crown Court, where the case was heard and the sentence handed down.

Impact On Norfolk Firm

Detective Constable Gary Ranger of Norfolk Police highlighted the serious impact of the theft on the company’s finances, stating: “Smith stole hundreds of thousands of pounds from her employer, a loss which had a real impact on the business.”

Warning Against Fraud

DC Ranger added, “Fraud is not acceptable in any shape or form and I hope Smith’s conviction and imprisonment shows we will always work to bring offenders before the courts.” This case serves as a cautionary reminder of the consequences of financial crime in the workplace.

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