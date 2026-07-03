Norovirus Outbreak Locks Down Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Near California

The Ruby Princess cruise ship has been placed on lockdown off the coast of California near San Francisco after a norovirus outbreak infected more than 120 passengers and crew. The outbreak emerged during the ship’s 20-day voyage that began on June 12, with 102 of 3,032 passengers and 20 crew members showing symptoms of the highly contagious vomiting bug by July 2. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring the situation remotely, including reviewing the ship’s sanitation response.

Swift Sanitation Response

Princess Cruises has ramped up cleaning and disinfection efforts aboard the Ruby Princess. Anyone showing symptoms has been isolated while sanitation protocols are being strictly enforced to prevent further spread of the virus. Samples have also been collected from symptomatic individuals as part of the health response.

Details Of The Voyage

The Ruby Princess departed San Francisco on June 12 for a 20-day cruise with planned stops in Alaska and British Columbia. The illness outbreak was first reported on June 28, prompting the ship to return early to the US on July 2 for containment and cleanup measures.

Norovirus Explained

Norovirus, often called the winter vomiting bug, causes sudden onset of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach cramps. It spreads through contact with contaminated surfaces, food, water, or infected people. Symptoms usually resolve in around two days, but individuals can remain infectious for 48 hours after symptoms stop.

Common symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea

Other signs: fever, headache, body aches

Health experts advise staying hydrated, resting, and avoiding public places until fully recovered to reduce transmission risk.

Ongoing Health Monitoring

“Princess Cruises can confirm a limited number of guests reported mild gastrointestinal illness during the June 12 voyage. Our crew responded promptly with enhanced sanitation protocols and cases have since decreased and remain low,” the company said.

The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program continues to monitor the cruise ship remotely, ensuring all outbreak and sanitation procedures are effectively implemented.