Person Reportedly Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious house fire in Erith amid reports that one person has died. Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were called to Bexley Road, Northumberland Heath, near the BP garage, shortly before the incident was reported by residents on Monday evening. Images from the scene show multiple emergency service vehicles and a cordon in place as crews deal with the incident.

Large emergency response

Witnesses reported seeing several fire engines and police vehicles blocking part of Bexley Road while firefighters tackled the blaze. Social media posts suggested the fire involved an HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) opposite a local hairdresser. One witness claimed screams for help could be heard from inside the property before emergency services arrived.

Reports of fatality

Residents posting online have claimed that one person has died following the fire. UKNIP has contacted the London Fire Brigade, Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service for confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this stage, the identity of the casualty has not been confirmed, and emergency services have not yet released any official details.

Road closures

Police closed part of Bexley Road while emergency crews worked at the scene. Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and allow emergency services to carry out their work safely.

Investigation expected

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. Fire investigators are expected to examine the scene once it has been made safe. This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.