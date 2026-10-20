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BRING HER HOME Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old Violet from Pembroke

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Castlemartin area of Pembroke.

Violet was last seen at around 8.15am on Friday, 16 October 2026.

Dyfed-Powys Police believe she may have attended a funfair in the St Clears area later that afternoon and say she may have travelled further afield.

Description of Violet

Violet is described as around 5ft tall, of medium build, with light, mousey-coloured hair reaching her shoulders.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have seen her to report the sighting directly, including the location and time.

Anyone working in accommodation or hostels who believes they may have information which could help locate Violet is also urged to contact police.

How to contact police

Anyone with information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting reference 234 of 16 October.

 

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