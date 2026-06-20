Sussex Police Seek Men After Brighton Tesco Express Robbery

Sussex Police are appealing for help to identify three men involved in a robbery at the Tesco Express on Jubilee Street, Brighton, on the evening of 8 April. The suspects entered the store at around 6:45pm, took items, and left the premises. A 28-year-old man was struck by one of the men during the incident but did not suffer any injuries.

Robbery Details

The three men targeted the Tesco Express store, making off with stolen goods. The assault on the 28-year-old has prompted police to warn the public and step up inquiries.

Public Help Sought

Police have released images of two men they believe could assist with the investigation. They urge anyone who recognises these individuals or has evidence such as CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage from the time and location to come forward.

Ongoing Investigation

Sussex Police are actively pursuing enquiries and encourage witnesses to contact them with any relevant information. Calls can be made to 101 quoting serial 1493 of 08/04, or information can be submitted online.