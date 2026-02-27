Police Issue Warning Over Alleged Organised School Fights Linked to Social Media Trend in Kent

Parents have been warned about a concerning social media trend allegedly encouraging organised fights between groups of school pupils, with police said to be aware of a planned gathering involving young people in Kent.

A message sent to parents and carers by a school headteacher stated that Kent Police had alerted education leaders to content circulating on TikTok, which attempts to incite violence by placing local schools on opposing “sides” and arranging organised confrontations.

According to the communication, officers were aware of a fight reportedly scheduled to take place at Ramsgate railway station on a Friday afternoon involving young people from local schools.

The message warned that police would be adopting a zero-tolerance approach to anyone intending to participate in violent conduct. Measures outlined included patrols in the area, the potential use of dispersal powers, stop and search, and arrests where necessary.

School leaders also warned pupils could face serious disciplinary consequences if they were found to be involved or present at locations where organised fights were planned, in line with behaviour policies.

Parents were urged to speak with their children about the risks associated with social media-fuelled gatherings, monitor online activity, and ensure they knew their child’s whereabouts after school.

The communication emphasised that what may appear online as entertainment or “banter” can escalate rapidly into dangerous situations in real life.

Police forces across the UK have previously warned about similar trends where large groups of teenagers arrange meet-ups via social media platforms, sometimes resulting in disorder, assaults, or safeguarding concerns.

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation of any specific incident taking place, but authorities are encouraging vigilance and early intervention to prevent harm.

Anyone with concerns about youth safety or potential disorder is advised to contact local police or safeguarding services.

More news from Over