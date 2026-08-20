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NIGHTCLUB ATTACK Police release image after man punched in face at Plymouth nightclub

Police release image after man punched in face at Plymouth nightclub

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify following an alleged late-night assault at a nightclub in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating after a man reported being punched in the face inside Out Out Ibiza in the Barbican.

The incident is reported to have happened in the nightclub’s downstairs seating area between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, June 13.

Officers who were in the vicinity were flagged down by the victim following the incident.

Police were told that the suspect had left the area after being ejected from the venue by security staff.

As part of their investigation, officers have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as white, believed to be in his 20s, with ginger curly hair which was slicked back.

He was reportedly wearing a baby blue top with a pair of glasses hooked onto it.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man, witnessed the incident or has other information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or call 101, quoting crime reference 50260152029.

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